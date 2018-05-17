Murwillumbah artists get ready for unique art trail

ART WORK: Murwillumbah Art Trail 2018 organisers get ready to exhibit art in the old Hutchinson building on Wollumbin Street.

ART lovers are invited to join in the fun of the Murwillumbah Art Trail 2018, as organisers turn an old furniture store into an exciting art hub.

MAT18 spokesperson Pat Miller said renovations were under way to turn Murwillumbah's Hutchinson building on Wollumbin St into the epicentre of this year's trail.

"The Hutchinson building was used last year and it's a fantastic arts space simply because of the scope of its walls, we can put art on it,” Mr Miller said.

"This is going to be the central arts hub for Murwillumbah.

"We've got an old furniture warehouse and we're turning it into a pop-up bar and pop-up art galleries.

"The art battle is also going to happen there, which is a battle between Canadian and Australian (artists) to see who is the best technical painter and to see whether or not either will paint themselves into a diplomatic corner.”

The 10-day art extravaganza kicks off this Friday and will showcase unique artworks at various locations across Murwillumbah.

The Art Bar at Hutchinson building is open 6-9pm on May 18, 25-26

The art battle is from 6-9pm on May 25

To find out more about MAT18, or to see the full schedule, visit www.themurwillumb aharttrail.com.