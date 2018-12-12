Murwillumbah athlete sprints towards success

ONE TO WATCH: Jack Dawson has been selected to attend the Raise the Bar Academy in January, to help him develop his skills on the running track and at university.

ONE TO WATCH: Jack Dawson has been selected to attend the Raise the Bar Academy in January, to help him develop his skills on the running track and at university. Scott Powick

WOLLUMBIN High School's Jack Dawson is hoping to be on a fast track to success in sports education after being selected to take part in a three day camp in Melbourne next month.

The Year 11 student from Murwillumbah has been selected as one of 36 participants in the Raise The Bar Academy at the University of Melbourne from January 13-19 which supports Indigenous secondary school students wishing to pursue tertiary education and a career in sports.

With the addition of athletics to the program, Jack a sprinter over 100m, 200m and 400m was excited to be accepted into the Academy was looking forward to not only developing training techniques on the track but also an introduction to university life.

"We have to fill out a questionnaire about our goals academically and what we enjoyed most about our sport and then it was a matter of sitting back and seeing if I was accepted,” he said.

The program, supported by Athletics Australia, attracted 111 submission from around the country with Jack being one of the 19 girls and 17 boys successful for the 2019 program.

"I started out in Little Athletics on the Tweed and have represented the school in 100m, 200m, relays, triple jump and long jump as well as 400m events,” he said.

"I am now looking forward to joining the Gold Coast Victory Athletics Club on the Gold Coast to continue in the sport.”

Jack has set his sights high with his sporting goal to try for the 2020 Olympics.

"The program in Melbourne will be a great introduction to university life so that will be interesting,” he said.

"I would like to go to either Melbourne university or Griffith on the Gold Coast - both have strong athletics programs.”

His goal academically was to become a physical education teacher in a secondary school.

Raise the Bar participants will develop new skills in athletics coaching, sports media training and community sports events management, as well as having the opportunity to connect directly with sports industry professionals and some of Australia's best athletes.

They include Athletics for the Outback ambassadors Melissa Breen, Shannon McCann and Robbie Crowther as well as University of Melbourne athlete and national 800m record holder Alex Rowe.

The program will culminate with a dinner at the University of Melbourne, where participants and athletes will be joined by mentors including Senator for the Northern Territory, Nova Peris OAM and Athletics Australia's Para-Athletics Medical Officer Victoria Moore.