Murwillumbah brewery opens doors for charity

CHEERS: Stone and Wood will open its brewery doors.

CHEERS: Stone and Wood will open its brewery doors. Scott Powick

EVER wondered what goes into making beer?

Local favourite Stone and Wood is opening up its doors at the Murwillumbah brewery on Saturday to raise funds for the Wedgetail Retreat Community Hospice and Tweed Palliative Support.

There will be brewery tours running every half-hour, local food trucks, market stalls, children's entertainment and live music, plus plenty of cold fresh beer, as well as other beverages available.

After the success of last year, Stone and Wood have again brewed its tribute Murbah Swamp Beer in honour of the legendary story of a semi-trailer carrying pallets of beer that ran off the Pacific Highway in 2001.

The beer will be released and tapped for the open day.

Stone and Wood will also be operating their cup exchange initiative by eliminating single-use cups from their events.

All beers will be poured in reusable cups and they can be exchanged for a fresh cup of beer, refunded on exit or kept as a memento.

Beers will be $6 and there is a gold-coin entry fee, with all profits raised from the day donated to the Wedgetail Retreat.

The family-friendly event will run from 11am-5pm at Stone and Wood's Murwillumbah brewery, located at 35 Kite Cres, Murwillumbah.