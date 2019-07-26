Murwillumbah business gives generously to vital service

The Tweed Volunteer Rescue Association is presented with a $5600 cheque from First National Murwillumbah.

TWEED District Rescue Squad members are ecstatic after receiving more than $5000 in funding from First National in Murwillumbah.

Tweed Volunteer Rescue Association president Drew Carr said they were grateful for the community grant.

"We were contacted by First National saying they have a community program where they donate $200 from every sale into a kitty, and every six months they present the total to a local charity,” Mr Carr said.

"We were lucky enough to be selected from the period of January to June, and the other day we were presented with $5600.

"We were totally ecstatic knowing community businesses such as First National are running programs like that and it's totally vital for our operation.”

Mr Carr said the money would likely be invested into updating equipment, such as purchasing a new jaws of life hydraulic rescue tool.

First National Murwillumbah licensee Scott Reading said it felt "really good” to give back to the community and encouraged other businesses to do the same.

"People put a lot of work into the local community and it feels good to give back,” Mr Reading said.

"We'd like to encourage businesses to do the same thing and give anything they can to local charities such as the VRA.”