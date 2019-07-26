Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Tweed Volunteer Rescue Association is presented with a $5600 cheque from First National Murwillumbah.
The Tweed Volunteer Rescue Association is presented with a $5600 cheque from First National Murwillumbah.
News

Murwillumbah business gives generously to vital service

26th Jul 2019 5:30 AM

TWEED District Rescue Squad members are ecstatic after receiving more than $5000 in funding from First National in Murwillumbah.

Tweed Volunteer Rescue Association president Drew Carr said they were grateful for the community grant.

"We were contacted by First National saying they have a community program where they donate $200 from every sale into a kitty, and every six months they present the total to a local charity,” Mr Carr said.

"We were lucky enough to be selected from the period of January to June, and the other day we were presented with $5600.

"We were totally ecstatic knowing community businesses such as First National are running programs like that and it's totally vital for our operation.”

Mr Carr said the money would likely be invested into updating equipment, such as purchasing a new jaws of life hydraulic rescue tool.

First National Murwillumbah licensee Scott Reading said it felt "really good” to give back to the community and encouraged other businesses to do the same.

"People put a lot of work into the local community and it feels good to give back,” Mr Reading said.

"We'd like to encourage businesses to do the same thing and give anything they can to local charities such as the VRA.”

first national first national tweed murwillumbah tweed tweed business tweed district rescue squad volunteer rescue association
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    JOBS TO FOLLOW: Contractor named for $400m Casuarina project

    premium_icon JOBS TO FOLLOW: Contractor named for $400m Casuarina project

    News More than 80 homes are set to be built in the Casuarina Beach community. Find out when first residents are expected to move in.

    Titans suit up again as Seagulls aim for two in a row

    premium_icon Titans suit up again as Seagulls aim for two in a row

    Rugby League "Ash (Taylor) has been really good and fit into the systems well.”

    Witnesses sought to head-on crash on Kyogle Road

    premium_icon Witnesses sought to head-on crash on Kyogle Road

    News Man, 21, and woman, 60, both injured in crash

    'Bikies escaping tough Queensland laws by moving to Tweed'

    premium_icon 'Bikies escaping tough Queensland laws by moving to Tweed'

    Crime "The Rebels and the Mongols laugh at the NSW Police Minister."