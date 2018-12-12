Menu
Login
DIG IN: Renee Glover from BP Murwillumbah, is serving up fresh food for customers.
DIG IN: Renee Glover from BP Murwillumbah, is serving up fresh food for customers. Scott Powick NEWSCORP
News

Murwillumbah business serves up fresh food at the fuel pump

Aisling Brennan
by
12th Dec 2018 8:00 AM

A MURWILLUMBAH petrol station is giving its customers a healthier option over the traditional servo pie and sauce.

BP Murwillumbah on Tweed Valley Way offers a selection of fresh sandwiches and salads each day.

"We're an independent business, so we're doing our own thing,” station manager Renee Glover said.

" I come from a café background and when I started working with my uncle I saw a lot of potential with the food we could provide.

"We're offering fresh sandwiches made daily, lasagne and fresh salads.”

Ms Glover said customers had been responding well to the fresh food options and she was looking forward to offering more options.

"We get a lot of people come in saying they weren't expecting to see such great food,” she said.

"They're used to seeing your typical servo food.

"Everything is self-made kitchen out the back.

"I want to do some fresh salad bread rolls for the summer months. We do plan to undergo some renovations and extend our food offer in the future.”

murwillumbah tweed business
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Firming up against the banks

    Firming up against the banks

    News Justice Prevails- Attwood Marshall Lawyers

    • 12th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Banora Point retirement village given green light to expand

    Banora Point retirement village given green light to expand

    News Another court battle for Tweed Shire Council

    Could being angry actually be a sign of depression?

    Could being angry actually be a sign of depression?

    News Living Naturally by Olwen Anderson

    Queen of the SUP wins her third world title in China

    Queen of the SUP wins her third world title in China

    News Shakira Westdorp is taking on the world

    Local Partners