Murwillumbah business serves up fresh food at the fuel pump

DIG IN: Renee Glover from BP Murwillumbah, is serving up fresh food for customers.

DIG IN: Renee Glover from BP Murwillumbah, is serving up fresh food for customers. Scott Powick NEWSCORP

A MURWILLUMBAH petrol station is giving its customers a healthier option over the traditional servo pie and sauce.

BP Murwillumbah on Tweed Valley Way offers a selection of fresh sandwiches and salads each day.

"We're an independent business, so we're doing our own thing,” station manager Renee Glover said.

" I come from a café background and when I started working with my uncle I saw a lot of potential with the food we could provide.

"We're offering fresh sandwiches made daily, lasagne and fresh salads.”

Ms Glover said customers had been responding well to the fresh food options and she was looking forward to offering more options.

"We get a lot of people come in saying they weren't expecting to see such great food,” she said.

"They're used to seeing your typical servo food.

"Everything is self-made kitchen out the back.

"I want to do some fresh salad bread rolls for the summer months. We do plan to undergo some renovations and extend our food offer in the future.”