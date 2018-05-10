Murwillumbah businesses don't want Woolworths in town

THE fight over Murwillumbah is about to heat up, as business owners prepare to stand united against a major supermarket chain opening its doors in town.

Following a report in the Tweed Daily News in March that Woolworths had confirmed it was in the final stages of purchasing the old Murwillumbah Bowls Club site, on the corner of Brisbane and Condong streets, concerned business owners formed the Save My Murwillumbah group to put pressure on Tweed Shire Council and the State Government to stop the development.

Tweed Experiences Network spokesperson Michael Simmons said the proposed site sat outside the town's commercial CBD and would take customers away from the main streets of town and small businesses.

"If we create yet another shopping precinct I've got no doubt we'll kill the Murwillumbah CBD, killing the heart of the Tweed at the same time,” Mr Simmons said.

"Murwillumbah has a beautiful art deco main street that contains a vibrant collection of small business catering for locals and an increasing number of tourists.

"People come to Murwillumbah to experience the history, the Tweed Regional Gallery, the art trail, the local farmers' market, the community, the beautiful surrounds - they don't just want shopping centres.

"The last thing we need is a heap of empty shops in the main street - it just takes away the unique local culture and vibrancy and may even stop people coming to this region looking to experience that culture.”

Mr Simmons said the business community was determined to stop the development, even if it meant going all they way to the State Government.

"The council has made it clear it doesn't want to rezone the old bowls club and take away recreational areas from the residents of Murwillumbah,” he said.

"We need to hold the State Government to account so that they don't come in and override council and the community's wishes by rezoning the land using their Gateway process.”