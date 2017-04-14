24°
Murwillumbah businesses wait for insurers to show hand

Mitchell Crawley | 14th Apr 2017 2:00 PM
LIMBO: Southern Cross Organic Butcher owners Alf Smith and Christina Lee Weiner face an uncertain future.
LIMBO: Southern Cross Organic Butcher owners Alf Smith and Christina Lee Weiner face an uncertain future.

FLOOD-AFFECTED businesses remain in limbo, with some relying on friends and family for financial help as they wait for insurance companies to decide whether to cover damage.

Christina Lee Weiner and her partner Alf Smith lost everything when water inundated the Southern Cross Organic Butchery they have operated in South Murwillumbah for 12 years.

Ms Weiner said insurance companies were yet to provide answers for desperate owners and that governments had been too slow to offer crucial assistance after the event.

"It's really not the government that has been supporting us but our community and our family and friends,” she said.

"We would not be getting by right now if it wasn't for them and we're never ones to ask for help, so all the support we've had has been overwhelming.

"Even the GoFundMe page my girlfriend set up that's almost at $3000 now - that is just huge for us, it's three months mortgage payments.”

Christina Lee Weiner and her partner Alf Smith
Christina Lee Weiner and her partner Alf Smith

She said while some operators were busy looking at how to re-open she had been asking herself: "How are we going to feed the kids next week?”

Murwillumbah District Business Chamber acting president Ilze Jaunberzins said this week operators had been pleading for help and answers.

Shylie Sykes, of Brims Bulk Transport Murwillumbah, said the company's fleet had been hard hit but remained on the road.

"I guess you could say we're partially insured for the vehicles but we're still waiting to find out about our office,” she said.

"A good portion of the vehicles were affected and luckily we got in and minimised the damage.

"We're back on the road but we'll have to make decisions on what trucks we write off, because there's a four-month wait for trucks and obviously to buy all new ones would be a lot of money, which we wouldn't be able to afford.”

Ms Sykes said the company would have to decide how many trucks it wrote off against how many it needed to remain operational while waiting for supply. She said they would also have to consider how many the insurance payout might cover.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  cyclone debbie murwillumbah tweed flood tweed flood 2017

