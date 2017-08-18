25°
News

Murwillumbah businesswoman proves hard work pays off

Aisling Brennan
| 18th Aug 2017 3:14 PM
SUCCESS STORY: Ozganics owner Anni Brownjohn won the 2017 BEATS Business Leader award.
SUCCESS STORY: Ozganics owner Anni Brownjohn won the 2017 BEATS Business Leader award. Aisling Brennan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FROM making jams at home in the kitchen to selling her organic sauces in far-flung places like Jordan and South-East Asia, Anni Brownjohn has shown hard work really does pay off.

Based in South Murwillumbah, Ms Brownjohn's company Ozganics produces and manufactures gluten- and dairy-free organic sauces and dressings catering for people with allergies.

"It started in my home kitchen,” Ms Brownjohn said.

"I had a son who was allergic to colours and flavours, a daughter allergic to dairy and my husband was allergic to gluten. I had to modify what I cooked.”

With many friends telling her that her healthy food was the best thing they'd ever eaten, Ms Brownjohn decided to start selling at markets, which is where her business started to take on a life of its own.

"You couldn't see the top of my kitchen table, it was covered in jars two deep and we would eat dinner with a cloth over the jams,” she said. "All of the bedside tables were literally avocado boxes packed with jams and a sheet over them. My first warehouse I had was a second-hand caravan.”

Anni Brownjohn sees her Ozganics range in a supermarket in Jordan.
Anni Brownjohn sees her Ozganics range in a supermarket in Jordan. Contributed

Realising she had something worth selling, Ms Brownjohn decided to pursue her dream of running an organics-focused food company, opening up a factory in South Murwillumbah in 1999.

While she has had many successes over the years, including winning the 2013 Telstra Businesswoman of the Year, Ms Brownjohn's company was tested this year during the March floods, caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, which severely damaged her warehouse and forced her to relocate her staff until repairs could be made.

"Losing $1 million in one day was something I never expected to happen at 57 (years old),” she said.

"However, I think you have the opportunity to shut the door, go home and have a cry or (realise) we're better than this and that it's a good opportunity for us to change. Part of that change is really knuckling down and becoming what we started as, which is a food innovating company and to get back to what we do best.”

Anni Brownjohn won the 2013 Telstra Business Woman of the Year award.
Anni Brownjohn won the 2013 Telstra Business Woman of the Year award. Contributed

"We're going to drive the business through innovation,” she said.

"Change comes upon you and you have two choices. You can be change, which means that's unmanaged change, or you change, which means you manage it. We're in the process of change which is managed.

"As a company we now know what our strengths are and my strength is what's new and where do we go from here.”

Despite being heavily involved in the post-flood debate with both federal and state government, Ms Brownjohn said the business community would have to rely on itself if it wanted to keep moving forward.

"I am bitterly disappointed in the response we've had from both state and federal government assistance,” she said.

"What would be really nice is if the state and federal government realise that without assisting companies to change here and do better, there will be no employment.

"We want this area to thrive.”

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  anni brownjohn murwillumbah business ozganics tweed life

Woman rescued from Banora Point waterway

Woman rescued from Banora Point waterway

Emergency services have rescued a woman from a canal in Banora Point

Council debates future of Nullum House

FLOODING PROBLEMS: Council is deciding what to do with Nullum House in Murwillumbah.

Will Nullum House stay?

It's a wrap: Hastings Point film set to go

Aquaman set at Hastings Point.

Aquaman swims back to Hollywood after filming.

Groups can apply soon for grants starting at $1000

LEG UP: Community groups like The St Vincent de Paul and North Coast Settlement Service support Kickstart swimming program can apply for NRCA funding.

Your community group could be eligible for funding that opens soon.

Local Partners

Forgotten flood victims are still struggling

WHEN water started gushing through Jeremy Marsh's rental unit in low-lying Lismore early on Friday March 31, he never thought he would end up homeless.

Dance sparks lasting love for Banora Point couple

STILL SMIITEN: Banora Point couple Mike and Jewel Carmody recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Banora Point couple says family key in happy 60-year marriage

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Funnyman talks about the inspiration behind his show, The Other Guy.

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

Refurbished ground floor two bedroom Greenbank apartment

6/9 Endeavour Parade, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $395,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 11:00 - 11:30AM Recently revamped with fresh flooring, a new kitchen keeping the retro feel Enjoy the spacious...

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain while soaking in the lush, green surrounds & stunning ocean &...

Great Development Block in a Prime Coolangatta Location

134 Musgrave Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 6 2 3 Auction

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 12:00 - 12:30PM Occupying a sought after beachside location, this property is being offered to the market for the...

First Home Buyer Alert!

157 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $390,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 19TH 1:00 - 1:30PM This home is well maintained and on a large level block with driveway access to the rear yard. There...

Spacious and Private Three Bedroom Duplex with Hinterland Views

2/11 Coolabah Court, Banora Point 2486

House 3 2 1 $435,000

OPEN HOME THIS SATURDAY 19 AUGUST 2017 AT 10:00 - 10:30AM Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac amongst natural leafy surrounds, enjoying picturesque hinterland...

This Apartment captures million dollar views from its elevated hilltop setting

3/23 Tweed Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $475,000 ...

OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED Affordable first top floor apartment or low maintenance portfolio addition Boutique block of just four in keenly sought-after...

Land with expansive ocean and coastal views!!

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

Residential Land 0 0 $880,000 for 1...

• Set in a blue ribbon location amongst prestigious homes • Rare large Coolangatta 1,262 square metre block • Potentential redevelop, subdivide or purchase...

River and Mount Warning Views In Central Tweed

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 $519,000

This much-loved original style house is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river towards Mount...

Great Family Home with Space, Views and Dual Living Potential (STCA)

60 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 $530,000 ...

This great family home has been designed to capture amazing valley and Broadwater views from all three spacious levels. Resting on an elevated block, it boasts...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000 ...

This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and the shopping and dining precinct of Coolangatta. The solid...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR