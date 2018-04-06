Murwillumbah CBD flood levy up for discussion with community

Prospero St at the height of the flood on March 31, 2017.

Prospero St at the height of the flood on March 31, 2017. Murray Smith

TWEED Shire Council is working with the community to help them better prepare for future floods, as the region continues to recover from the devastating March 2017 flood.

About 800 residents living behind the main Murwillumbah levee in October 2017 were surveyed to assist council improve its flood modelling and create the draft Murwillumbah CBD Flood Levee and Drainage Study, which is now on public exhibition.

A community drop-in session is on today from 3-6pm at the Canvas and Kettle room in the Murwillumbah Civic Centre.

Community members are invited to discuss the draft study.

Council's roads and stormwater manager Danny Rose said one of the key findings was that very few people understood the flood risk in central Murwillumbah and the best way to evacuate during a crisis.

"This flood modelling graphically illustrates the risk of flooding behind the levee wall, which every resident and business located in that area needs to be aware of and prepared for,” he said.

"We need to raise the awareness of this risk to build a more flood-resilient community.”

Meanwhile, council this week also announced it was track to complete all $28.9million worth of road flood-damage repairs by the end of the year, with the final contracts for major repairs expected to be let this month.

Council has repaired more than 1200 road damage items out of a total of 1550 for a cost of $8million and has contracts signed for a further $5.5million in repairs.

Public submissions for the Murwillumbah CBD Flood Levee and Drainage Study are open until Friday, May 4.

The draft study can be viewed at the Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads administration centres and libraries and online at www.tweed.nsw.gov.au.