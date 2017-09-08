21°
News

Murwillumbah Chamber wins top award

Murwillumbah Chamber of Commerce board members Skye Swift, Helen Stubbin, Ilze Jaunberzins and Karissa Ball.
Murwillumbah Chamber of Commerce board members Skye Swift, Helen Stubbin, Ilze Jaunberzins and Karissa Ball. Contributed
Aisling Brennan
by

THE Murwillumbah Chamber of Commerce's hard work during the March floods has been recognised with the group winning the local chamber of commerce award at the 2017 Northern Rivers Business Excellence Awards.

Chamber president Ilze Jaunberzins said the recognition meant a lot to the board, which formed in February. "It recognises the amazing hard work of our board since February,” she said.

"When the new board came together, we had key priorities to address in terms of governance.”

Ms Jaunberzins said the chamber was looking forward to engaging with other business chambers and exploring different collaboration projects.

"We want to create a strategic mesh, a network for intersecting the larger businesses with the smaller businesses,” she said.

"We're wanting to strengthen our alliances with our colleagues.

"We also thank the Tweed Chamber who helped our flood affected business with a $5,000 donation.”

The chamber will attend the state finals in Sydney on Friday, November 17.

Topics:  murwillumbah chamber of commerce northern rivers business excellence awards 2017

Tweed Daily News
Dean Mercer's family's funeral tribute after tragic death

Dean Mercer's family's funeral tribute after tragic death

Thousands of mourners gather for a service for ironman champion Dean Mercer

Council will remain seated for prayer

Council will sit during the prayer before meetings.

Council decides to stay seated for the prayer.

Tweed radio station marks big milestone

CELEBRATON TIME: Tweed Coast Radio 97 is celebrating its 80 year birthday.

The broadcasting industry has changed a lot in eight decades

Instagram hack wiped out business in a flash

Jules Ingall has hit back at Instagram after she was caught up in an international hack.

“To rely on an app that you have no control over is very risky.''

Local Partners