Murwillumbah Chamber wins top award

THE Murwillumbah Chamber of Commerce's hard work during the March floods has been recognised with the group winning the local chamber of commerce award at the 2017 Northern Rivers Business Excellence Awards.

Chamber president Ilze Jaunberzins said the recognition meant a lot to the board, which formed in February. "It recognises the amazing hard work of our board since February,” she said.

"When the new board came together, we had key priorities to address in terms of governance.”

Ms Jaunberzins said the chamber was looking forward to engaging with other business chambers and exploring different collaboration projects.

"We want to create a strategic mesh, a network for intersecting the larger businesses with the smaller businesses,” she said.

"We're wanting to strengthen our alliances with our colleagues.

"We also thank the Tweed Chamber who helped our flood affected business with a $5,000 donation.”

The chamber will attend the state finals in Sydney on Friday, November 17.