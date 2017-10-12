Murwillumbah children rock out in parks

HOLIDAY FUN: Murwillumbah children are getting back to nature by hiding and finding painted rocks in parks.

HOLIDAY FUN: Murwillumbah children are getting back to nature by hiding and finding painted rocks in parks. Aisling Brennan

MURWILLUMBAH children are putting down their tablets and getting back to nature by hiding painted rocks in local parks.

The Murwillumbah Rocks Facebook group is encouraging children to paint and hide rocks throughout parks for others to find and appreciate.

Katy Raynar started the group after seeing it on a mothering blog, hoping her children would enjoy the arts and craft project.

"They're out of the house and off the tablets and iPads,” she said.

"We sat down at the park for 40 minutes the other day and not once did they get onto the equipment.”

Murwillumbah mother Michelle Campbell said her children loved hiding their painted rocks.

"The kids are stoked when others find their rocks,” Ms Campbell said.

"It's teaching them sharing and friendship.

"They come to the park and it's not just about the equipment.”

Ms Campbell said she hoped other children would get involved.

"More people means more rocks and findings,” she said.

Rocks are being hidden in Green Park, Dinosaur Park, Grey Park, Golden Links and Knox Park.

