Murwillumbah Civic Centre Auditorium upgrade underway

There will be some parking and traffic changes during the upgrade to the Murwillumbah Civic Centre Auditorium from now until May. Picture: Supplied.

WORK on the Murwillumbah Civic Centre Auditorium upgrade is underway thanks to the State Government's Regional Cultural Fund.

The auditorium will be closed until May while the works are carried out.

A Tweed Shire Council spokeswoman said during this time, there would be some parking and traffic changes around the centre and access to the Canvas and Kettle room and vehicle entry ramp will be closed until April, including the disabled parking bays.

She said alternate options for accessibility would be provided and a disabled park will be established near the base of the disabled pedestrian ramp in the existing bus parking area.

"The pedestrian ramp to access the Murwillumbah Civic Centre administration office will remain open.

"The auditorium was built in 1974 and upgrades will bring it up to modern standards for accessibility, energy efficiency and functionality.

"Once completed, the upgraded facility will create modern, attractive and functional cultural spaces for current and future generations of residents and visitors to enjoy."

The $1.3 million project will include:

removal of asbestos from auditorium ceiling

replacement of the roof to fix persistent leaks

technical upgrades to theatre equipment, such as lighting and sound

refurbishment of the foyer and provision of accessible toilets

accessible access to stage and backstage areas, and

backstage refurbishment and addition of an accessible toilet

All asbestos removal works are taking place in accordance with statutory regulations. All works will be sealed and contained with no risk to staff or the public.

For more information about the upgrade and to give feedback, visit yoursaytweed.com.au/MCC-AuditoriumUpgrade