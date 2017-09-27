Murwillumbah Class of 2017 celebrate in style

MURWILLUMBAH High School Class of 2017 celebrated in style at their school formal on Thursday.

The soon-to-be graduates came together at Budd Park, Murwillumbah, to celebrate their achievements before dancing the night away at their formal.

Good luck to the students in their remaining weeks at school and into the future.

Photos View Photo Gallery

* Watch out for the Tweed Daily News' Class of 2017 Formals lift-out on the first Saturday of December. The only place you will see the best of all the Tweed's high school formals. To purchase your photo go to www.tweeddailynews.com.au/photos/buy