Murwillumbah Class of 2017 celebrate in style

Murwillumbah Formal - Layla Dodds, Tiania Freeman, Felicity Kendrick, Holly Smith, Alison Smith
Murwillumbah Formal - Layla Dodds, Tiania Freeman, Felicity Kendrick, Holly Smith, Alison Smith Melissa Belanic
Aisling Brennan
by

MURWILLUMBAH High School Class of 2017 celebrated in style at their school formal on Thursday.

The soon-to-be graduates came together at Budd Park, Murwillumbah, to celebrate their achievements before dancing the night away at their formal.

Good luck to the students in their remaining weeks at school and into the future.

