Murwillumbah confident ahead of day-two

Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket is on this weekend.

MURWILLUMBAH are full of confidence heading into Saturday afternoon’s conclusion of their round two match against Pottsville.

After reaching 199 in their first innings at home last weekend, Sid Ewing’s side knows a good bowling and fielding performance can snag them a big win.

Pottsville will start the day at 0/19, after surviving seven overs at the end of last weekend’s play.

Ewing said pressure in the early overs on Saturday afternoon would be key to taking a significant haul of competition points.

“We’re looking to put pressure on Pottsville very early and getting the job done at home,” he said.

“Really excited for day two of this match.”

The Murwillumbah captain said there were batting efforts last week which gave him plenty of confidence early in the season.

Great fight from the boys last week with standout performances from Jackson Agius (70) and Vinnie Quigley (56),” Ewing said.

“Ben Champley chipped in with a nice 19 not out also.”

Cudgen are in the box-seat ahead of the second day of their clash with Lennox Head.

Both teams are missing several players due to representative duties.

A tremendous batting display last week from the premiers gave them the advantage against last season’s runners-up.

Lennox Head begin today at 1/58, still trailing Cudgen by 215-runs.

Tranan Burvill (23) and Nicholas Asser (25) are at the crease for the home side.

The pair put on 48 runs late on day-one and will need to carry on to threaten Cudgen for first innings points.