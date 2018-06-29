Murwillumbah depicted in sci-fi thriller

COMING SOON: The Regent Cinema manager Ken Rippin can't wait to see how Murwillumbah comes out in celluloid when Occupation hits the screens.

COMING SOON: The Regent Cinema manager Ken Rippin can't wait to see how Murwillumbah comes out in celluloid when Occupation hits the screens. Scott Powick

TWEED Valley residents will have their very own cinematic scenery reflected back to them on the silver screen when The Regent Cinema hosts one of Australia's first screenings of the newly released film Occupation in July.

Many locals participated in the production of Occupation last year when director Luke Sparke, with a healthy $6million budget in pocket, filmed much of the film in and around the Tweed Valley.

Occupation is being distributed by Pinnacle Films, with its international release slated for later in July.

Many local residents feature in the film as extras, and residents are keen to see how their home patch appears in the sci-fi drama.

The film depicts the aftermath of a small Australian country town annihilated by an overwhelming airborne alien attack, where a group of civilians evade capture and take refuge in the bordering forests.

Avoiding detection from the invading ground troops, they set up a hidden settlement camp and soon discover they are now among the last remaining survivors of an extraterrestrial invasion engulfing the entire planet.

Under the leadership and command of local football captain Matt Simmons (Dan Ewing) and ex-con Peter Bartlett (Temuera Morrison), they begin to form a ragtag guerrilla army drawn from all walks of life - among them the local grocer, a radio host, a waitress, a homeless drifter and young parents-to-be.

On the frontlines of the battle for Earth, these Aussies are the last hope.

The opportunity to see the Tweed in a big-budget film is a rare one, with the screening at the Regent a once only event.

OCCUPATION

When: Saturday, July 14

Where: The Regent Cinema

Info: cinemaregent.com