Murwillumbah desperate to kickstart season this weekend

Action from the FNC LJ Hooker League cricket game between Lennox Head and Murwillumbah last Saturday.

If Murwillumbah is going to have a say in this season’s semi finals the side will need a solid result in round four of the LJ Hooker League.

Coming off a crushing outright loss to Lennox Head last weekend, Murwillumbah sits at the bottom of the table.

This round they will face fellow battlers, Alstonville, which has not managed a win yet this season.

Murwillumbah captain Sidney Ewing said he wanted his players to stay upbeat as they tried to kickstart their season.

“We need to improve on keeping a positive mindset especially with the bat,” Ewing said.

“I feel we lost it (last round) when we went into survival mode in that first innings and ended up being timid in our stroke play.

“We needed to be more positive, rotate the strike and look to score a bit more than we did.”

The captain highlighted a solid knock by teammate, Luke Elliot, who stood tall last week against Alstonville with a positive knock of 44.

Their one innings in the field last round was a difficult one for the bottom of the table side.

Ewing believed there was plenty of improvement in his team ahead of this week’s game.

The first day of the two-day match will begin at 1pm this Saturday afternoon at Rabjones Oval.