Murwillumbah doctor's service recognised with AM

DR JOHN Moran realised when he was four-years-old and stopped wanting to be a firefighter that he was going to become a doctor, and says he's incredibly fortunate to have found a profession he's passionate about.

"I've been at King Street Medical Centre for 35 years, having started the practice here in Murwillumbah and then also at the hospital for the same time," he said.

"The most rewarding part is getting to know people so well over such a long period of time... and there's then such a close bond between you and your patients that you probably don't get so much in the city practices."

Dr Moran, the Murwillumbah Hospital Emergency Unit Director, is set to be recognised for "significant service to medicine in Northern New South Wales, to medical administration and education, and to the community" with an AM.

"It's actually a very interesting feeling," he said.

"On one hand you feel very proud to be recognised, but at the same time you have a feeling of humility, it's very humbling to realise from all the people in rural medicine that do so many wonderful things that you've been singled out."