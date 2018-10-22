Menu
A driver in Murwillumbah blew five times the legal limit.
Crime

Murwillumbah driver's ridiculous alcohol reading

Rick Koenig
by
22nd Oct 2018 1:39 PM

A MURWILLUMBAH man who blew five times the legal alcohol limit has had his driver's licence suspended.

Police said that about 2.30pm on Saturday, officers were alerted to a drunk man in Murwillumbah.

On arrival, police allege, the man entered a vehicle and turned on the ignition.

Police intervened and the man was detained for a breath analysis at Murwillumbah Police Station that resulted in a reading of 0.270.

The driver was charged with High Range PCA and his driver's licence was suspended.

Tweed Daily News

