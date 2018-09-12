Menu
Jo Whitten, Zoey Devine, Karen Court, Craig Kavali and Brett Healy will be doing a rain dance for farmers at Drought Fest this weekend.
Music

Murwillumbah Drought Fest is music to farmers' ears

Steve Vivian
by
12th Sep 2018 3:00 PM

A DROUGHT relief fundraiser will be held in Murwillumbah this weekend featuring a two-day line-up of music at the Murwillumbah Hotel Haven Bar.

In association with not-for-profit charity Drought Angels, the Haven Bar's Drought Fest will raise funds for Aussie farmers and a percentage of profits from food, alcohol and raffle sales will go directly to the charity.

Head to the Haven Bar in Murwillumbah this weekend and you'll find great live local music and raffle prizes, all for a good cause.
Drought Angels is one of the most trusted and recognised charities helping the those in rural Australia combat the all-consuming battlefront drought can present, often through direct personal contact with farmers.

Punters at the event will have the chance to go into the draw to win a three-hour cruise for 50 guests donated by Mount Warning Tours, including a grazing platter for all guests donated by Have a Ball Catering.

The total package is worth $1400 and tickets will be available at the event for $5 each or three for $10.

If you are unable to attend Drought Fest but want to support farmers through the charity, you can donate to Drought Angels via the charity's Facebook page or at the website.

All money raised at Drought Fest will go towards helping drought-affected farmers.
Drought Fest line-up

Saturday, September 15: Oliver Twohill, Indigo Parade, Stone Rising, Adam Hole Band, The Gypsy Clovers, Love Tattoo from 6.30pm-midnight.　　　　　　

Sunday, September 16: Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy from 11am-2pm, Smooth Grooves Band, JB & The Safewords, The Leeks from 3-7pm.

Location: The Haven Bar, 8/13 Wharf St, Murwillumbah

    Local Partners