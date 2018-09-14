Murwillumbah facilities set for huge funding boost

MURWILLUMBAH is set to benefit from a $500,000 injection into the town's sports and community facilities.

Lismore MP Thomas George today announced $533,219 in funding made available through round two of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF).

Of the new funding, the Murwillumbah Hockey Centre will receive $243,000 for field lighting on the second synthetic pitch to cater for mid-week competitions, while $190,000 will go towards construction of a car park and fencing at Jim Devine Football Field.

A further $50,000 will go towards upgrading the Stokers Siding Dunbible Memorial Hall in a bid to attract new users, while $50,219 will go towards a downtown art gallery to provide local artists with a venue to exhibit their work.

Mr George said the investment would make Tweed more attractive as a destination and help grow the arts community and support public health.

Lismore MP Thomas George.

"This round of the SCCF there has been an effort to bring Tweed's pre-existing facilities up to standard, like upgrades to Jim Devine Football Field and Murwillumbah Hockey Centre, work on Stokers Siding Dunbible Hall and the development of a Downtown Gallery,” he said.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the rollout of the second round of projects takes Stronger Country Communities funding to $300 million.

"I congratulate Tweed Shire Council and look forward to the local sports and community facility improvements that will make the region an even more attractive place to work and raise a family,” Mr Barilaro said.

For more information, visit: http://www.nsw.gov.au/strongercountrycommunities.