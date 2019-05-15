Murwillumbah festival is for all lovers of great food

Wild Thyme Head Chef, Chef Jonathan Evans from JuJus and Musician Matt Aitchison who will be at Tweed Foodie Fest on Saturday, May 18.

TWEED Foodie Fest is joining Murwillumbah Arts Trail on Saturday to showcase the culinary creativity and gastronomic diversity of the Tweed's food industries.

As one of the key events of the Murwillumbah Arts Trail, the foodie fest will take place in the town's Main Street, turning it into a pedestrian thoroughfare offering up tasting plates while visitors stroll between galleries stopping at one of the pop-up bars featuring hand-crafted local products from Stone & Wood, Husk Distillers and Pickled Pig Brewery.

Foodie festival director Kerry Turner said she was excited to be offering an exceptional cuisine experience as part of the 2019 Murwillumbah Arts Trail.

"What better way to enjoy a weekend in the Tweed than to view exceptional art, experience a program of fantastic music, purchase hand crafted items from the artisan market and eat amazing food,” Ms Turner said.

On Saturday, Murwillumbah's own 'favourite son' Matt Aitchison is set to perform at Tweed Foodie Fest, providing the soundtrack to one of the region's premier events.

A founder of world music globetrotters OKA, Matt has always been a creative force.

A multi-instrumentalist, producer, DJ and ocean lover, his music brings together sun soaked electronic beats, keyboard, warm melodies, percussion, ukulele, saxophone and guitar, with a sound that will conjure feelings of a tropical sunset on the beach.

Joining Matt on stage will be some fine, hand-picked musicians who notably play with Salmonella Dub.

There will be a number of other musicians through the day as well as a wide variety of street performers catering for all ages.

The main street of Murwillumbah will become a mall for the day with activities for all ages. Tweed Foodie Fest operates a coupon system for the tasting plates and our coupon stalls will be open at 5pm.

The bars will open at 4pm and food will be available from 6pm.

If you would like to book a table, the cost is $15 per person.

Visit www.tweedfoodiefest. com.au or www.murwillumbahartstrail.com.au to book online.