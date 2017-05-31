Murwillumbah Flood Recovery centre closes its doors

Disaster recovery coordinator Euan Ferguson stands outside the dsiaster recovery centre located at the Murwillumbah Community Centre.

FLOOD affected residents can still access much-needed assistance as Murwillumbah's Flood Recovery Centre closes today

Two months after ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie devastated the Tweed, flood recovery co-ordinator Euan Ferguson said the decision to close the centre was due to the dwindling numbers.

"The recovery centre was always set up as a temporary measure until the community was able to start getting back to business,” Mr Ferguson said.

Assistance is now available from the Tweed Shire Council on (02) 6670 2400, where people have access to specialist flood staff, who have previously been working in the Flood Recovery Centre and know about what assistance is available through relevant agencies and services.

Mr Ferguson also urged anyone dealing with post-flood mental health issues to call the free service NSW Health flood assistance line on1300 137 934, which is open during working hours.

Outside of those hours, Lifeline offers a 24-hour service for anyone experiencing a personal crisis.

Contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.