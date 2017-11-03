News

Murwillumbah gets into the swing of showtime

Sophie, Nicholas, Hayden and Rhys Charman at the Murwillumbah Show on Friday.
Sophie, Nicholas, Hayden and Rhys Charman at the Murwillumbah Show on Friday. Liana Turner
Liana Turner
THE crowds began to pour into the showground for the 117th annual Murwillumbah Show today, and the action will continue on Saturday.

Tweed River Agricultural Society secretary Peita Gardiman said she was pleased with how the event had come together, as groups of school children poured into the event.

"It's great and we've had really good weather,” Ms Gardiman said.

"There's been a lot of kids coming, which is great.”

Chillingham banana farmer Kevin Gilbert showed the diversity of his skill when he took out five champion prizes in the produce and floral display competitions.

Mr Gilbert, who also claimed grand champion for fruit and vegetables, said taking part in the Murwillumbah Show was a long tradition for him.

"My family has been involved with the show for 70 years,” he said.

He said after the flood and drought this year, many exhibitors faced huge challenges in putting their produce on display.

The Murwillumbah Showground is open again from 8am this morning, with competitions and displays galore. There will be live music, with Devils Kiosk from 5pm and Fat Albert on stage at 7pm.

The second and final day of the show will also feature monster trucks at 7pm and a fireworks finale from 9pm.

One-day entry is $10 for adults, families (two adults and two children) $25.

Children (3-12 years) and aged concession entry is $5 for one or two days, under-3s and members free.

The full program is available at murwillumbahshow.com.

