Murwillumbah gets wet and wild

Carmen Stewart and Michelle Campbell get ready for the water fight at Murwillumbah.
Carmen Stewart and Michelle Campbell get ready for the water fight at Murwillumbah. Scott Powick
Aisling Brennan
THIS year has been a bit wild for many Murwillumbah residents caught up in the March floods.

But Michelle Campbell, who faced flood damage herself, doesn't want the memory of the floods to be the only thing people associate Murwillumbah with, so she's inviting the community to come together for a giant water fight.

"I don't want Murwillumbah to be thought of as the place where there was a big flood,” she said.

"The water fight is hoping to bring the community together to promote activity, to make sure we don't lose any clubs and to put on a free event for the kids in Murwillumbah.”

The event will be fun for the whole family with a few organised free water fights, a colour run and other activities.

There will be 30 foam pistols available but residents are asked to bring goggles and their own foam pistols on the day.

"We've got prizes for more than 100 children to set them up over the holidays so they've got things to do,” she said.

The Other Big Wet will be held at the Murwillumbah Soccer fields from 11am-2pm on Saturday, December 16.

