Murwillumbah goes retro with Scarlett’s Wardrobe

They say what is old becomes new again and vintage fashion is certainly in at the new Scarlett’s Wardrobe in Murwillumbah.

The vintage fashion store is opening a boutique storefront on January 23, packed full of timeless vintage pieces from eras of the past.

Owner Jenny Turner, who sourced some of the pieces on her travels in America, said the vintage clothes timeless quality meant they would never be out of style.

“Vintage is a relationship with the past the fabrics (such as) tulle, chiffon, rayons and crepe (are) not commonly sold today in boutiques, my opinion vintage never dates,” she said.

“Vintage clothing that women wear and (are) complimented on will be a piece of clothing you cannot buy at David Jones to Kmart and boutique stores, vintage clothing and accessories are one off pieces.”

“Sometimes women and men just have that special piece in their wardrobe as a collection to look back on maybe for a special occasion.”

Scarlett's Wardrobe features a collection that ranges from the 1920s to 1980s. (CREDIT: Ivy Road Photography)

With a collection that spans from the 1920s to 1980s, Ms Turner said customers are likely to find staple pieces for their wardrobe.

“Vintage is not a trend but a timeless classic that will become a staple piece for any wardrobe,” she said.

Scarlett’s Wardrobe store is on 35 Wharf St, Murwillumbah and can be found on Instagram @scarlettswardrobevintage.