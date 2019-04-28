Murwillumbah headed for showdown

RUGBY LEAGUE: It has been a disjointed start to the season for Murwillumbah, despite being two from two.

The Mustangs head into Round 4 of the NRRRL this weekend having not yet played matches on consecutive weekends.

Normality returns for the Tweed-based club, who go up against the competition front-runner Ballina at home this weekend.

Murwillumbah coach Nathan Jordan said his coaching staff had been working overtime to ensure the squad did not lose focus during the opening rounds of this year's competition.

"It has been tough for the boys, having played only two games in five weeks,” Jordan said.

"The next month of footy will really be a test for us.”

The first of these big games coming up for the Mustangs is on this afternoon against the Seagulls.

Last year's beaten grand finalists are unbeaten in their opening three games however this weekend's fixture will also be their biggest test to date.

Jordan said he expected a tough contest at home.

"Jamie Lyon has come back to coach and they still have a strong side,” he said.

"They have plenty of good young players - their under-18s have won two of the past three premierships so they will be strong across the park.”

Murwillumbah's last-start victory over arch-rivals Cudgen gave their coach plenty to be excited about.

Jordan said he was most pleased the plays and hard work, which the squad had been working on during summer, was being reflected in their play.

"We scored some tries off pieces we have been doing at training,” he said.

"It has been hard getting that game experience but, to score tries off things we have been doing at training, was pleasing to see.”

Raiders face winless rival

THE Tweed Coast Raiders will be aiming to put the disappointment of their last-start loss behind them when they take the field tomorrow.

The premiers play their second straight away fixture, when they travel to Mullumbimby to face the Giants.

The Giants have not reregistered a win this season, and they will have to be at their best against Tweed Coast.