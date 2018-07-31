Menu
A house fire at Murwillumbah last week is being treated as suspicious by police.
News

Murwillumbah house fire treated as 'suspicious'

Rick Koenig
by
31st Jul 2018 11:14 AM

POLICE are treating a house fire at Murwillumbah last week as suspicious.

About 7am on July 23, NSW Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire at 1/19 Dorset St, Murwillumbah.

Responders arrived to find heavy smoke emitting from the dwelling which was not occupied.

An analysis of the fire was completed throughout the day and police investigations established that an accelerant of some kind had been used.

The property is owned by Anglicare Australia.

A 53-year-old male from Murwillumbah has been assisting police with inquiries.

There were no apparent signs of forced entry other than that by firefighters.

Witnesses of any suspicious behaviour around this location on or before the July 23 are urged to contact Tweed police.

Tweed Daily News

