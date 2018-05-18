Suspicious package given all clear after hazmat crews called

Emergency crews have been called to Murwillumbah Community Health Centre.

UPDATE 5pm:

WORKERS have been allowed to return to their building in Nullum St, Murwillumbah after a letter containing a suspicious substance was confirmed not to be dangerous.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed staff working at the Murwillumbah Community Health Centre in Nullum St alerted police to a suspicious package at about 2.25pm today.

"Staff at a Murwillumbah office building became concerned about the contents of a letter," the spokesperson said.

"The letter was assessed by hazmat personnel. The matter has been resolved without incident and the contents of the letter has been taken for examination."

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson said three trucks and a duty commander were sent to the job, after a suspicious white powder was found in a package.

He said three people required decontamination, involving a wash down and change of clothes, before they were given the all-clear.

Paramedics were on the scene but no-one required hospitalisation.

Business operators in the area confirmed several people were evacuated from buildings in Nullum St and waited for more than an hour while emergency services conducted their assessment before being able to return to their offices.

The area was given the all clear at 4.27pm.

EARLIER:

RESIDENTS and office workers have been evacuated and a street closed down as emergency services respond to an alleged hazardous incident at Nullum St, Murwillumbah.

The Murwillumbah Community Health Centre was reportedly evacuated earlier this afternoon, while vehicles and pedestrians have been redirected from both ends of Nullum St, Murwillumbah.

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed emergency services were on the scene investigating, while Hazmat-suited crew have been spotted on site entering the Health Centre.

More information to come.