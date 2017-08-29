Murwillumbah is back in business after flood

MORE businesses are operating in the Murwillumbah CBD today than just before the March floods that so devastated the region.

Tweed Shire Council's economic development officer Kym Kranen said despite - or perhaps in spite - of the disaster, business was booming in the main street.

"The vibe in town is up,” Ms Kranen said.

"There's lots of people happy, lots of business owners are happy about new businesses arriving in town. The number of (street-facing) shops that are empty is decreasing, which is fantastic. Council is doing its best to bring new businesses to Murwillumbah.”

Andersons Treasure Store owner Peter Anderson renovated his Murwillumbah St business after the floods to give it a new lease on life, and said he can't believe how much more trade he's doing now.

"I work on last year's figures and we're already up by double,” he said.

"While we didn't get water into our business because we had a lot of drainage, we thought it was time for a change.

"People are now interested to have a look and once they're in the shop they're interested in buying.”

Mr Anderson said the whole town was bursting with customers willing to spend time in shops.

"They're just loving the town,” he said.

"People were just here the other day and said they'd be back in 40 minutes to pick up their jewellery. They didn't come back for four and a half hours.

"When I'm working on their items, the town's giving them options. Every store they go to, they've got to have a bit of a browse.”

Murwillumbah Chamber of Commerce acting president Ilze Jaunberzins said it was "fantastic” to see businesses were thriving.

"It's extremely encouraging to see these new business come into our town,” she said.

Ms Jaunberzins said the community's ongoing support of both old and new businesses was essential to keep the momentum going throughout the CBD.

"We as a community need to support them so sustainability is ensured,” she said.

"It's easy to open a business but we need to maintain that. We need to look at what are the types of businesses here and who are the customers.

"Are they tourist-based customers or repeat customers? I'm very optimistic and always have been. We've got a strong community and we're loyal to its success.”

Ms Kranen said she was feeling "very positive about the future” of businesses in the region.

"I think there's been a bit of a drive to shop locally so that may have had an affect on our Murwillumbah businesses,” she said.

"Coming together as a community has also helped. We're seeing business-to-business trade increasing which is great.

"The number of businesses attending chamber of commerce meetings has also increased.”

In the coming months, the council will be rolling out its new Invest In The Tweed strategy.

Ms Kranen said part of the strategy was to profile local businesses to show others how it's possible to succeed.