Murwillumbah lends helping hand to struggling farmers

HELP: Marc and Trace Law are fundraising to support struggling farmers during the drought. Scott Powick

MURWILLUMBAH residents are rallying behind farmers struggling to survive in severe drought conditions by donating their spare change to the not-for-profit charity Drought Angels.

After hearing about how tough conditions out west really were, Roundabout Takeaway owner Trace Law said she decided enough was enough and wanted to do everything she could to help farmers suffering from tough drought conditions.

"It's getting really bad, some people haven't had rain in six years,” Ms Law said.

"I heard that four farmers a week were killing themselves because of the drought. We're one of the most generous countries in the world and if we knew this was going on in our backyard this wouldn't be an issue.”

Ms Law said she had already raised $1100 in a month and was hoping the community would show its support.

"Without the farmers we have no food,” Ms Law said.

"They've never put a hand out for food. They're proud people. They put food on our tables but they're eating two-minute noodles.

"We've got the tins at the registers. We've got the official Drought Angels hats in store for $20. The money goes straight to the farmers and their families.”

Ms Law said anybody wanting to get involved in raising money should visit her at the shop or contact Drought Angels directly.

"Anyone who's got an idea should get in touch,” she said. "We want to get into schools. They could dress as farmers for a gold coin donation.”

For more information, visit Roundabout Cafe, 237 Tweed Valley Way, Murwillumbah or search for Drought Angels on Facebook.