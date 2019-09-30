Murwillumbah man allegedly drove while three times over the limit

A MURWILLUMBAH man who was allegedly caught driving three times over the legal alcohol limit will face court next month.

Police reported the 52-year-old was noticed driving his van down Alma St, South Murwillumbah late last Thursday evening before they pulled him over.

He was taken to the Murwillumbah Police Station and arrested after he allegedly blew 0.152.

His licence has been suspended and he will appear in the Murwillumbah Local Court on October, 24.