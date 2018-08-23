Menu
Crime

Murwillumbah man arrested after police chase

Rick Koenig
by
23rd Aug 2018 10:50 AM

A MURWILLUMBAH man who was driving without a licence and crashed into a car while trying to evade police has been refused bail.

Police said about 7pm on Sunday, officers were patrolling the Banora Point area when they attempted to stop a Holden Commodore for having expired registration plates.

The vehicle failed to stop and was pursued by police through local streets.

A short time later police located the car after it collided with another vehicle.

No one was injured.

A 28-year-old Murwillumbah man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police station where he was later charged with drive unregistered vehicle, drive uninsured vehicle, drive whilst disqualified 2nd offence, Breach of bail, Driving under the influence, Police Pursuit 2nd offence, not exchange details after accident, resist arrest and goods in custody.

The man was refused bail until September 17.

Meanwhile, police are on the lookout after number plates were stolen from Tweed Heads and Kingscliff.

The details of the number plates are: CM64XE and BY50JS.

If anyone information relating to these number plates should be reported via '000', Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or Tweed Heads Police station.

murwillumbah police police pursuit tweed byron police district
Tweed Daily News

