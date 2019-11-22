Murwillumbah man stands guard as mates steal winnings

CONVICTED: Garrow pleaded guilty to aggravated break and enter dwelling in company to steal and aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence.

CONVICTED: Garrow pleaded guilty to aggravated break and enter dwelling in company to steal and aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence.

A MURWILLUMBAH man stood guard while his mates robbed a business owner who had just won thousands in club, a court heard.

Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday heard Jakob Garrow, 19, and two co-offenders where drinking at the Murwillumbah RSL on August 8, when they noticed a patron win $2800.

According to police facts, one of the offenders befriended the man and then concocted a plan to “roll him” for his winnings.

The court heard the men left the club and were caught on CCTV footage stopping outside an address in Brisbane St, Murwillumbah.

Garrow told the co-offenders about the CCTV cameras and they all attempted to cover up.

About 10.30pm, Garrow entered the backyard of the business and kept watch while his mates broke into the unit via a window.

According to police documents, the victim said he tried to lie still on his bed, while the men were just 3m away.

He told police he heard one of the offenders say, “Grab his wallet, if he moves, I’ve got a knife, I’ll stab him”.

Defence lawyer Binnie O’Dwyer told the court her client was “extremely intoxicated” at the time.

“He knew at some level it was the wrong thing to do,” Ms O’Dwyer said.

“His involvement is at the lower end of the scale, it wasn’t his idea.”

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told Garrow his case was the most serious offence the Local Court would deal with.

“Your offence is by no means a minor one,” Mr Dunlevy said.

“However, your behaviour is consistent with being a reluctant participant in the offence.”

Garrow pleaded guilty to aggravated break and enter dwelling in company to steal and aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence.

He was convicted and ordered to serve a two-year Community Corrections Order.