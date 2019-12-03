Murwillumbah markets gain artistic flair during lead up to Christmas

Artist Chris Degendhart with one of his striking paintings with will be for sale at the Murwillumbah Farmers Markets. PHOTO: Scott Powick.

THERE will be an artistic flair to the Murwillumbah Farmers’ Market in the lead up to Christmas with local artisans also offering up arts and crafts.

The market, held every Wednesday at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds from 7am to 11am (NSW) provides the opportunity for local farmers and producers to sell directly to the public.

Market manager Sue Beckinsale said many Tweed locals were being joined by Gold Coast shoppers for their fresh produce weekly shop because of the range and quality of local growers.

“We are usually only offer fresh produce and food to enjoy at the market but in the weeks leading up to Christmas we like to include local artisans at the market supporting our local growers and markers,” Ms Beckinsale said.

Artist Michele Bevis with one of her unusual sculpture creations which will be on sale at the Murwillumbah Farmers markets at the Murwillumbah Showgrounds. PHOTO: Scott Powick.

Joining the markets during December will be the following artisans:

Emu Beads – original glass beads served ‘free range’ or made into pendants or chains of beads or earrings with Michele Bevis’s silversmithing skills adding an extra

touch of flare. to each creation. These are made by the very creative Michele Bevis. I

love Michele’s work for its diversity. Shoppers can create their own design with her beads or buy a set already created.

Renee Jeffery Ceramics – has something for everyone from colourful teapots to teacups and saucers, keep cups for coffee lovers and versatile serving and snack bowls. If you love quirky you will love Renee’s ceramics.

Cheryl Watson – the force behind Gravity Accessories designs and creates denim bags with

original vintage retro panels; fabric wallets for your sunnies or phone, fabulous fabric hats;

cotton retro style scarfs and head bands; fabric earrings and beautiful dresses for littlies.

Joining Cheryl is local maker Hadia Goldhawke of Bedouin Hawke clothing and accessories.

Lelayna Beverley – She is a young local artist whose style of painting is known as acrylic flow. It is colourful, creative and unique. Lelayna also specialises in ink and mixed media art as well as resin work. Her range includes resin and timber platters plus bold and vibrant cards and coasters.

Chris Degenhardt – Chris brings his colours and words to the market reflected in his cards and prints. Most of his works depict elements of the Tweed Valley’s flora and fauna.

Tracy Litherland – Healthy 4 life is bringing handmade body products using

organic ingredients where possible. These include cold pressed soaps, body and shampoo

bars, herbal and therapeutic balms and creams, bath balls and crystals.

The Herbal Gar dener – Lise brings her popular herbal skin care using certified

organic Australian herbal ingredients without synthetic preservatives, petroleum ingredients

or fragrances. And she grows her own calendulas for her calendulas oil.

For more details and weekly updates, visit the Facebook and Instagram pages at

Murwillumbah Farmers Market or visit our ‘What’s New’ page

www.murwillumbahfarmersmarket.com.au and subscribe to received weekly updates.