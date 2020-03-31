Menu
ACU student veteran Nicholas Stanford from Murwillumbah.
'NOT ALONE': How a M'bah army vet changed his career path

Jessica Lamb
31st Mar 2020 3:30 PM
WHEN Nicholas Stanford enrolled in the Australian Army, he was following in the footsteps of a family legacy.

The Murwillumbah local spent four years as an infantry soldier, echoing his great-grandfather who was a prisoner of war in Malaysia during World War II and made it home.

A Mt St Patricks College alumni, Mr Stanford was discharged in February 2019 before enrolling in a Bachelor of Paramedicine at Australian Catholic University Brisbane Campus.

"I think the biggest issue faced by student veterans is the culture shock of going from a very disciplined environment where everything is planned for you and it's all very structured and regimented, to an environment where it is very individually driven and casual," Mr Stanford said,

"Not having studied in a university sense in a very long time meant I had to learn how to reference and structure assignments all over again."

 

He credited the university's Student Veterans Support Program, that aims to help the transition from military to university life, with making him feel like he "wasn't alone".

ACU sponsored Nicholas and another SVSP participant to attend the 2020 US Student Veteran Association's National Conference (NatCon) in Los Angeles, California.

NatCon is the largest annual gathering of student veterans, advocates, thought-leaders, stakeholders and supporters in higher education in the world.

Mr Stanford said he planned to implement what he had learnt at the conference and there were common experiences with the US student veterans that transcended national boundaries.

"NatCon has given me many tools and skills to help build and develop ACU's Student Veterans Program into a key part of the university system and help others understand that veterans aren't there to be helped, that we can help and can be an integral part of the university," he said.

In 2019, ACU also launched the Veterans' Entry Program, with more than 30 military veterans enrolling to commence in 2020.

