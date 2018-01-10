Menu
Murwillumbah mum inspires with stunning vegie patch

Samantha Jones has made a name for herselfwith her stunning backyard vegetable garden.
Liana Turner
by

IT BEGAN as a hobby, but gardening has bloomed into an unexpected success for Murwillumbah mum Samantha Jones.

The 26-year-old mum began to develop her green thumb while pregnant with her daughter Chahaya, who is now four years old.

"I had hardly any money but I still wanted to have really good organic produce,” Ms Jones said.

"To grow it was the cheaper and that's really important for me to have that for myself and Chahaya.”

She began gardening more seriously after moving into her current home and she's since begun selling her produce, with her $20 boxes of mixed vegetables proving a hit. She also offers her gardening services.

Samantha Jones has made a name for herselfwith her stunning backyard vegetable garden.
"The garden has really taken off in the last year since I started,” she said.

Ms Jones - who works as a massage therapist when she's not in the garden - studied a Certificate 3 in horticulture at Murwillumbah Community College and cited the influence of her teachers there as a contributor to her vibrant garden.

While her hobby has brought nourishing harvests, it's also instilled a sense of joy in the wider community, Ms Jones said.

"People get really inspired by it and I share a lot of things on my Facebook page,” she said.

For more information, find Sam's Home Grown Veggies on Facebook.

Tweed Daily News
