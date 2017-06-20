22°
Murwillumbah murder accused appears before court

Hamish Broome
| 20th Jun 2017 4:40 PM
Police at the scene of the Murwillumbah stabbing. Photo: Steve Holland
Police at the scene of the Murwillumbah stabbing. Photo: Steve Holland

A MURWILLUMBAH man charged with murder following a violent brawl earlier this month which left a father dead and his son in a critical condition has appeared before Lismore Local Court.

James Paul Alderton, 22, appeared via video link from Grafton prison before Magistrate Jeff Linden and was represented by his solicitor Tracey Randall.

Alderton is accused of stabbing Murwillumbah father Charles Henry Larter, 46, during a brawl involving up to 30 people in Knox Park around noon on June 6.

Mr Larter died of his injuries a short time after going into cardiac arrest while en route to hospital.

Alderton is also charged with stabbing Mr Larter's 18-year-old son Zachary Larter and another man, Joshua Mead, 29, with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Zachary Larter was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with wounds to his chest following the stabbing but has since been stabilised and his condition downgraded.

Joshua Mead suffered stab wounds to his arm.

Police allege the knife used by Alderton, a 30cm Wiltshire chef's knife, was stolen from a nearby Coles minutes before the stabbing.

Alderton was expressionless during the brief court mention. He appeared clean shaven, with a solid build and a short 'crew cut' hairstyle.

Magistrate Linden ordered the brief of evidence be lodged by August 8 and adjourned the matter to August 22.

Bail was not applied for and formally refused.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court on August 22.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  charles larter james paul alderton murwillumbah brawl northern rivers crime

