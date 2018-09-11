Menu
Three councils- Lismore, Richmond Valley and Kyogle went to Narrabroi on a hay run to help drought affected farmers. Susanna Freymark
Murwillumbah music festival to help struggling farmers

11th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

THE community is invited to dig deep and raise money for Aussie farmers at Drought Fest this weekend.

The Haven Bar on Wharf St, Murwillumbah, is hosting the charity event on Saturday and Sunday.

Owner Allan Singleton said he would be donating a percentage of the profits raised over the two days to not-for-profit charity Drought Angels Australia.

"The purpose of this event is to raise funds to support our Aussie farmers through their hardship,” Mr Singleton said.

The fundraising event will feature a wide range of artists.

Drought Fest line-up:

Saturday, September 15, from 6.30pm to midnight

  • Oliver Twohill
  • Indigo Parade
  • Stone Rising
  • Adam Hole Band
  • The Gypsy Clovers
  • Love Tattoo

Sunday, September 15 from 3-7pm

  • Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy (11am-2pm)
  • Smooth Grooves Band
  • JB and The Safewords
  • The Leeks.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ HavenBarAndRestaurant.

