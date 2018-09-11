Murwillumbah music festival to help struggling farmers

Three councils- Lismore, Richmond Valley and Kyogle went to Narrabroi on a hay run to help drought affected farmers.

THE community is invited to dig deep and raise money for Aussie farmers at Drought Fest this weekend.

The Haven Bar on Wharf St, Murwillumbah, is hosting the charity event on Saturday and Sunday.

Owner Allan Singleton said he would be donating a percentage of the profits raised over the two days to not-for-profit charity Drought Angels Australia.

"The purpose of this event is to raise funds to support our Aussie farmers through their hardship,” Mr Singleton said.

The fundraising event will feature a wide range of artists.

Drought Fest line-up:

Saturday, September 15, from 6.30pm to midnight

Oliver Twohill

Indigo Parade

Stone Rising

Adam Hole Band

The Gypsy Clovers

Love Tattoo

Sunday, September 15 from 3-7pm

Haven Bar Jam Sessions hosted by Brett Healy (11am-2pm)

Smooth Grooves Band

JB and The Safewords

The Leeks.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ HavenBarAndRestaurant.