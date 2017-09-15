Murwillumbah Mustangs honour 'Cookie'

The Murwillumbah Mustangs gather at Stan Sercombe Oval to honour the memory of Grant Cook.

The Murwillumbah Mustangs gather at Stan Sercombe Oval to honour the memory of Grant Cook. Josie Thacker Photography

A HUSBAND, father, friend and great clubman, Grant Cook will always be revered by his beloved Murwillumbah Mustangs.

'Cookie', as he was affectionately known, passed away at a Gold Coast hospital after collapsing on the field playing for Murwillumbah in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League preliminary final on September 12 last year.

A full house packed Sacred Heart Church, Murwillumbah, on September 21, where the back-rower was sent off in a moving ceremony in the same church he married his high school sweetheart, Colleen.

Epitomising the essence of the essential fabric critical for creating bonds and success in grassroots football, Cookie was a larger than life figure at the Mustangs.

"He was such a caring member of our club who looked down to help the younger guys, and they all looked up to him,” said Mustangs committee member Nico Neidhart.

"He meant so much to the younger guys and also the seniors, who were close with him.

"He had a big impact on everyone.”

Grant Cook was a well-loved member of the Tweed and rugby league communities. Contributed/Facebook

One year on from his passing, the Mustangs gathered at Stan Sercombe Oval on Tuesday to not only honour the memory of their teammate, but to support all those touched by the tragic loss.

Amid a sea of specially made Cookie shirts, the unified Mustangs enjoyed a game of touch football, a couple of beers and a barbecue.

"It was a positive remembrance. It makes everyone feel nice instead of sitting at home thinking about it alone,” Neidhart said.

"He was always a keen advocate of getting guys together for fun times and working together.

"It was good to remember the good times and make sure everyone was okay.”

While no plans have been made to make the gathering an annual event, Neidhart said he wouldn't be surprised if it did eventuate.

An ever-present figure in the memories of all who knew him at the club, Neidhart said Cookie's legacy would always be remembered and cared for.

"He's still a big part of the club and still strongly on the minds of everyone. Everyone still wears their Cookie shirts, and when we're having chats, there's always things he'd said and done that come up,” Neidhart said.

"Everyone still thinks of his family, and (Mustangs) keep in contact with Colleen and the kids and make sure they're okay and their lives are as positive as they can be.”