Murwillumbah reaches first grand final in 16 years

Waratah's Brooke Saddler begins to race away from Murwillumbah's Karen Iwanusha as she attempts to even the score in the dying minutes of the final.

MURWILLUMBAH has advanced to their first Division One Tweed Border Hockey grand final in 16 years after defeating powerhouse Waratah Falcons on Saturday.

The 2-1 win was set up in the early stages of the match, when Murwillumbah - led by player of the match Kelly Roatz - jumped out of the gates to slot two goals in the opening five minutes through Natasha Wyborn and Kelly O'Gorman.

The shell-shocked Waratahs were able to work their way back into the match and hit the back of the net through Ebony Young to reduce the margin to one goal.

The Waratahs went on the attack in the second-half, but were unable to penetrate Murwillumbah's defence, which defended solidly with 11 players behind the ball protecting the lead.

The loss signals just the second time in 13 years that the Waratahs won't be in a grand final.

Murwillumbah now meets Casuarina in the grand final at Murwillumbah on Saturday.

In Division One men's, Casuarina moved the ball with precision to overcome Murwillumbah 2-nil to set up a grand final showdown with Waratahs.

In a tough, hard fought match, Murwillumbah were able to hold Casuarina out until a well-timed shot from Sean Read put the Sharks up by a goal on the stroke of half-time.

Murwillumbah almost equalised in the second-half, when a deflected shot from Michael Hall threatened Casuarina's goal. But Sharks keeper Josh Marshall managed to get a glove to the ball and deflect Murwillumbah's best opportunity wide.

Read pounced again shortly after, to record a double and put the result beyond doubt.

Hockey grand finals on Saturday, September 9 at Murwillumbah

Division 3 Women: Kingscliff v Murwillumbah at 10.30am

Division 3 Men: Mullumbimby v Waratahs at 12pm

Division 2 Women: Casuarina v Kingscliff at 1.30pm

Division 1 Men: Waratahs v Casuarina at 3pm

Division 1 Women: Casuarina v Murwillumbah at 4.30pm

Junior grand finals results from Saturday

Under-11 girls: Pottsville defeated Casuarina 1-nil

Under-11 boys Waratahs defeated Casuarina 5-1

Under-13 girls: Kingscliff defeated Waratahs 5-1

Under-16 girls: Casuarina defeated Kingscliff 4-3

