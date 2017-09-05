23°
News

Murwillumbah reaches first grand final in 16 years

Waratah's Brooke Saddler begins to race away from Murwillumbah's Karen Iwanusha as she attempts to even the score in the dying minutes of the final.
Waratah's Brooke Saddler begins to race away from Murwillumbah's Karen Iwanusha as she attempts to even the score in the dying minutes of the final. Toni Kelly Fleeton
by Richard Phillip

MURWILLUMBAH has advanced to their first Division One Tweed Border Hockey grand final in 16 years after defeating powerhouse Waratah Falcons on Saturday.

The 2-1 win was set up in the early stages of the match, when Murwillumbah - led by player of the match Kelly Roatz - jumped out of the gates to slot two goals in the opening five minutes through Natasha Wyborn and Kelly O'Gorman.

The shell-shocked Waratahs were able to work their way back into the match and hit the back of the net through Ebony Young to reduce the margin to one goal.

The Waratahs went on the attack in the second-half, but were unable to penetrate Murwillumbah's defence, which defended solidly with 11 players behind the ball protecting the lead.

The loss signals just the second time in 13 years that the Waratahs won't be in a grand final.

Murwillumbah now meets Casuarina in the grand final at Murwillumbah on Saturday.

In Division One men's, Casuarina moved the ball with precision to overcome Murwillumbah 2-nil to set up a grand final showdown with Waratahs.

In a tough, hard fought match, Murwillumbah were able to hold Casuarina out until a well-timed shot from Sean Read put the Sharks up by a goal on the stroke of half-time.

Murwillumbah almost equalised in the second-half, when a deflected shot from Michael Hall threatened Casuarina's goal. But Sharks keeper Josh Marshall managed to get a glove to the ball and deflect Murwillumbah's best opportunity wide.

Read pounced again shortly after, to record a double and put the result beyond doubt.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Hockey grand finals on Saturday, September 9 at Murwillumbah

  • Division 3 Women: Kingscliff v Murwillumbah at 10.30am
  • Division 3 Men: Mullumbimby v Waratahs at 12pm
  • Division 2 Women: Casuarina v Kingscliff at 1.30pm
  • Division 1 Men: Waratahs v Casuarina at 3pm
  • Division 1 Women: Casuarina v Murwillumbah at 4.30pm

Junior grand finals results from Saturday

  • Under-11 girls: Pottsville defeated Casuarina 1-nil
  • Under-11 boys Waratahs defeated Casuarina 5-1
  • Under-13 girls: Kingscliff defeated Waratahs 5-1
  • Under-16 girls: Casuarina defeated Kingscliff 4-3

Upcoming junior matches

  • Under-17 boys: Kingscliff plays Casuarina at Murwillumbah on Friday night at 6.30pm
  • Under-13 boys: Casuarina meets Burleigh on Saturday on the Gold Coast

Topics:  casuarina hockey kingscliff murwillumbah sport tweed border hockey association tweed sport waratahs

Tweed Daily News
Tweed gig guide: Star power hits the stage

Tweed gig guide: Star power hits the stage

Boy from the bush and an Australian pop favourite are back in town

Short-staffed Tweed police 'at breaking point'

Tweed Byron LAC police are taking industrial action and have started a petition calling for more officers in the command.

Industrial action and petition calling for more officers

St Joseph's School turns 100

FAMILY TIES: Joan Sands with Lucy, Elliott and Alissa Green are a few of the five generations of the same family who have all attended St Joseph's Primary School. (BELOW) Joan Sands during her school days.

Centenary celebrations focus on school history.

Council's deputy mayor position up for grabs

DEPUTY MAYORAL RACE: Labor Councillor Reece Byrnes has his eyes set on becoming the next deputy mayor of the Tweed.

Councillors will elect the next deputy mayor on September 21.

Local Partners