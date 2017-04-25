24°
Murwillumbah remembers the Anzacs

Aisling Brennan
| 25th Apr 2017 1:57 PM
The 2017 ANZAC day remembrance ceremony at Murwillumbah was attended by several thousand onlookers, families and friends.
The 2017 ANZAC day remembrance ceremony at Murwillumbah was attended by several thousand onlookers, families and friends.

AS THOUSANDS came out to honour the Anzacs in Murwillumbah, it was Tweed students who showed the greatest respect to our servicemen and women.

People lined Murwillumbah St to pay their respects to the returned soldiers and veterans marching alongside schoolchildren towards Remembrance Place on Tumbulgum Rd today.

In a day filled with moments of reflection, Mount St Patrick's College led the Anzac Day service as the sun shone on war veterans, families, school students and teachers.

College school captain Sidney Ewing gave the Anzac Day address remembering the efforts of servicemen and women from both Australia and New Zealand.

"Anzac Day is also a day where we celebrate the great values and customs we as a country and our military represent,” Sidney said.

"The true respect and high regard our soldiers receive is well-warranted based on the core values of the Anzacs; the sense of mateship and camaraderie between our servicemen and women is in many ways usually envied by other nations.”

Murwillumbah RSL Sub-Branch president Ron Bossink said he was honoured to see so many students from around the Tweed attending the service.

Mount Saint Patricks College School students lay wreath a during the 2017 ANZAC day Remembrance Day ceremony in Murwillumbah
Mount Saint Patricks College School students lay wreath a during the 2017 ANZAC day Remembrance Day ceremony in Murwillumbah

"Not all generations are called on to risk and sacrifice their lives for their beliefs but all generations need to believe,” Mr Bossink said.

"On Anzac Day, it's appropriate to remind ourselves of the responsibilities to renew that faith and loyalty, and that's why it's so pleasing to see so many young people here today.

"It seems to me their parents have understood and practised and understood the Anzac values and passed them onto their students. There can be no better way to honour those who so gallantly fought and died for our sake.”

Reflecting on the spirit of the Anzacs, Mount St Patrick's College school captain Lilly McDonald said her peers always ensured they took time to reflect on April 25.

"Many students across our school are also quite involved in embracing the Anzac spirit and reflecting the pride of those who served. Every year, the college staff are there to direct and align students in a neat and respectful manner to march in honour of the fallen,” Lilly said.

"School spirit and pride are evident to the strong representation of our students, band and drum line. Many Mount St Patrick students are also involved in the ceremony to their commitments to the Army Cadet unit which is especially significant on Anzac Day.”

Mr Ewing said today's service was also an opportunity to remember Private Nathan Bewes from Murwillumbah, who died while on patrol in the Chora Valley region of Afghanistan's Oruzgan Province in 2010.

"In researching the history of Anzac Day, the bravery and selflessness became increasingly evident,” he said.

"This was especially seen through Nathan Bewes who was a solider from our local schools and cadet communities who died in service to this country which enabled me to appreciate the determination and the dedication of our Diggers.”

During the service, two Murwillumbah cadets were honoured when Company Sergeant Major William Dobson was awarded the A.N Flanagan shield for leadership and Corporal Lachlan Cherry was presented with the Pat Kelly quiet achiever award.

Tweed Daily News

anzac day anzac day 2017 mount st patrick college murwillumbah

