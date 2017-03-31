Murwillumbah resident describes flood horror

Murwillumbah resident Brent Simpson captured this shot of residents watching on as flood waters rise

AS flood waters continued to rise throughout Thursday, Murwillumbah resident Brent Simpson knew there was going to be flooding the likes of which he's never seen.

"All we could do was sit, wait and watch," Mr Simpson said.

"As the evening began, there was no out; we were in for the the long haul of what was to come."

Murwillumbah CBD is completely inundated with water Brett Simpson

And what was to come was hell for the town, as Murwillumbah's levee wall struggled to hold back a swollen Tweed River which peaked at 6.2 metres, breaking the previous record level of 6.07m recorded in 1954.

Mr Simpson described the feeling of helplessness and fear, as rain continued to increase during Thursday evening.

"Midnight arrived and we all held tight, waiting for the eye to cross us," Mr Simpson said.

"Then the winds picked up and water pelted the houses. There was no sleeping as we awaited daylight to see the destruction in the wake of this mammoth flood."

Taylors Corner is only accessible by boat Brett Simpson

Rising this morning, Mr Simpson said it was impossible to prepare for the devastation Murwillumbah was facing.

"As I made my way to access points this morning it was only then the reality set in. The emotion of this mess was hitting home." he said.

"I found this lonely cow scared and stuck, so I got out and moved her to higher ground to eat grass."

Brent Simpson helped this cow seek higher ground on Friday Brett Simpson

Murwillumbah's CBD was inundated with flash flooding, as businesses on Wharf St inundated with water, feeling the full effects.

Extensive flooding in south Murwillumbah and several other low lying areas north of the river including Knox Park, Riverview St, and William St, has also hit the town hard.

"The community now has a massive clean up task ahead and so many have lost everything," Mr Simpson said.

"It's a very sad and quite town today. Our town Murwillumbah has suffered a great loss, and so many in our community will be without and need support."