Murwillumbah residents want to thank flood volunteers

THANK YOU: Tania Summerell from Murwillumbah wants to give thanks to those who helped during the floods. Scott Powick

A MURWILLUMBAH woman is doing her best to thank everyone who helped clean up the town during the March 2017 floods.

As the flood waters destroyed many houses across the shire, Tania Summerell said she felt a great sense of relief and support from the community who came to her aid to help clean up her home.

"I was on the reciprocating end of many people's generosity and tireless service being affected by ex-cyclone Debbie,” Ms Summerell told Tweed Daily News.

"I was overwhelmed by the kindness and sense of community as people arrived to help, put things back together, clean and do washing.”

Almost one year after the floods, Ms Summerell said she wanted to give back to those who helped her and other flood victims, creating a certificate of thanks for volunteers.

"I tried to arrange something officially but, when that didn't occur, I wanted to do this as a representative of the community because I know there are many people who are just like me that want to say thank you,” she said.

"They brought relief to people, they brought a sense of community, they lightened the burden and they brought a sense of happiness in a dark time.

"They were strangers who worked tirelessly.”

Ms Summerell said while she had a list of about 50 names of people she wanted to thank, she hoped the community would give their own suggestions of people who they think needed recognition for their hard work.

"Anybody who felt (someone) shone a little brightly can get in contact with me by dropping names on the Murwillumbah Matters Facebook group,” Ms Summerell said, explaining she would make a post on social media.

"What I am now doing is trying to collect some names of people in the community that assisted in cleaning, in food-making and preparation.”