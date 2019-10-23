Murwillumbah school ‘short-changed’ by government

NORTHERN Rivers students are being “short-changed” but the state government according to one MP, with one school in Murwillumbah fairing the worst.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin has criticised the state government for the number of demountable classrooms in schools across the state, including a total 26 in her electorate according to Budget Estimates.

Murwillumbah East Public School has the most demountable of any in the region, with eight on their grounds.

This is 30 per cent of all demountables in the region, followed by Bexhill Public School (5) and Wyrallah Road Public School (3).

Ms Saffin said the government needed to be doing more for students in the public system, believing they were “dropping the ball in education infrastructure planning”.

“It’s hard to believe but as at September 11 this year, there are a total of 6,598 demountable classrooms in New South Wales schools,” Ms Saffin said.

“This Government has failed to properly address an overcrowding crisis in schools, and as a consequence, is short-changing students, teachers, support staff and school communities.”

“Since March 2011, the NSW Liberals and Nationals have spent $275 million constructing and refurbishing demountable classrooms, when they could have been investing in permanent ones.”