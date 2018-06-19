Menu
Login
BUDGET: Murwillumbah High School will receive major upgrades.
BUDGET: Murwillumbah High School will receive major upgrades. SCOTT POWICK
News

Murwillumbah schools clear winners in NSW Budget

Aisling Brennan
by
19th Jun 2018 2:10 PM

TWO Murwillumbah public schools have been earmarked for major upgrades in today's New South Wales Budget.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the funding has been set aside for major upgrades at Murwillumbah High School and Murwillumbah East Public School.

"Murwillumbah High School will have its facilities expanded to for allow additional new teaching spaces and will also have its core facilities upgraded to address enrolment growth,” Mr George said.

"Four classrooms and the library at Murwillumbah East Public School were damaged during Cyclone Debbie, with demountable buildings provided to cover for the students.

"Funding in the 2018/19 budget will provide for the necessary upgrade to the schools, improving the education facilities and experience for students and their families.

"Not only will our public schools benefit but there will be an additional 900 full time teachers will be rolled out in schools across NSW to ensure the future success of our children and young people.”

murwillumbah east public school murwillumbah high school nsw budget 2018 thomas george
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Maintenance starts on one of Tweed's most popular bridges

    Maintenance starts on one of Tweed's most popular bridges

    News Traffic delays will be kept to a minimum as essential maintenance on Boyds Bay Bridge begins

    • 19th Jun 2018 4:45 PM
    Explosives seized as police raid Tweed bikies

    Explosives seized as police raid Tweed bikies

    Breaking More than 40 police worked in an sting targeting gang members.

    • 19th Jun 2018 4:07 PM
    Tweed Hospital sees spike in emergency department patients

    Tweed Hospital sees spike in emergency department patients

    News Data reveals an increase patients are presenting to ED

    Budget funds upgrades to schools in Kingscliff, Tweed Heads

    Budget funds upgrades to schools in Kingscliff, Tweed Heads

    News $1.9 million allocated for major upgrades at four schools

    Local Partners