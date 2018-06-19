Murwillumbah schools clear winners in NSW Budget

TWO Murwillumbah public schools have been earmarked for major upgrades in today's New South Wales Budget.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the funding has been set aside for major upgrades at Murwillumbah High School and Murwillumbah East Public School.

"Murwillumbah High School will have its facilities expanded to for allow additional new teaching spaces and will also have its core facilities upgraded to address enrolment growth,” Mr George said.

"Four classrooms and the library at Murwillumbah East Public School were damaged during Cyclone Debbie, with demountable buildings provided to cover for the students.

"Funding in the 2018/19 budget will provide for the necessary upgrade to the schools, improving the education facilities and experience for students and their families.

"Not only will our public schools benefit but there will be an additional 900 full time teachers will be rolled out in schools across NSW to ensure the future success of our children and young people.”