Murwillumbah schools neglected in budget

THE NSW Opposition has given the Berejiklian Government an "F for fail” after it was revealed upgrades to schools in Murwillumbah had no details attached to them in the latest budget.

According to a statement from Lismore MP Janelle Saffin, page upon page of schools in the budget's infrastructure statement carry no start date, completion date or budget figures.

In the Lismore electorate, Bexhill Public School, Murwillumbah East Public School and Murwillumbah High School have no detail next to them.

Labor education spokesman Jihad Dib said the budget papers were a huge disappointment for families and communities who were waiting to find out when work on their school would progress.

"This government has a track record for receiving an A for making big announcements but it gets an F for 'fail' when it comes to delivery,” Mr Dib said.