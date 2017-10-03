Murwillumbah set for French folk classic

Lisa Dusi as Malabelle, Graham Scott as Ma, and Denis O'Hare as the Prince in Murwillumbah Theatre Company's production of Beauty and the Beast.

MURWILLUMBAH Theatre Company has recreated the golden age of theatre with famed pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

With a beauty, a beast, handsome prince, a cross-dressing dame, a giant, human-like French poodle, a wicked witch and talking furniture, the traditional French fairytale has been re-invented by renowned pantomime specialist Ben Crocker.

With slapstick humour, witty repartee, corny jokes and traditional elements, Murwillumbah Civic Centre will echo with laughter, song and excitement with the re-telling of the folk favourite across six performances.

Show times are Friday, October 13, at 7.30pm, Saturday, October 14, at 5.30pm, Saturday, October 21, at 5.30pm, Sunday, October 22, at 2pm, Saturday, October 28, at 7.30pm and Sunday, October 29 ,at 2pm.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children and are available at murwillumbah theatrecompany.com.au, from Larkins Electrical in Wharf Street or at the door.

Audience members are encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters.