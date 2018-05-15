Murwillumbah set to welcome the Vicar

THEY'RE back and funnier than ever - all your favourite characters in The Vicar of Dibley - as the production hits Murwillumbah for a nine-show stint starting this Friday.

There's Lesley Larsen as the fun-loving Vicar, Sam Steen as the boring Frank Pickle, David Thomas as the "no, no, no, yes” Jim Trott, Brian Meldrum as the pompous David Horton, Kye Richards as the dim-witted but kindly Hugo Horton, Rosemary Hume as the gastronomically challenged Letitia Cropley, Peter Hulme as the lewd farmer, and Owen Newitt and Shani Forrester as the dippy verger Alice Horton.

The production covers a year in Dibley from autumn through to summer, tracing the adventures of the characters from the British sitcom of the 1990s.

The BBC TV series was one of the most successful in the digital era.

Vicar of Dibley (A Year in Dibley) will be staged at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre on Friday, May 18 at 7.30pm, Saturday, May 19 at 7.30pm, Friday, May 25 at 7.30pm, Sunday, May 27 at 2pm, Friday, June 1 at 7.30pm, Saturday, June 2 at 7.30pm, Sunday, June 3 at 2pm, Friday June 8 at 7.30pm and Saturday, June 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $20 and are available from www. murwillumbahtheatre company.com.au, Larkins Electrical in Main Street, Murwillumbah (cash only) or at the door. The set-up is cabaret seating at tables with BYO available. Refreshments and snacks are also available and the bar will be open.

For further information phone 0498 831 575.