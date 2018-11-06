Murwillumbah shines on Melbourne Cup Day

Action from the Melbourne Cup Race Day at the Tweed River Jockey Club at Murwillumbah : The girls from Fashion on the field.

Action from the Melbourne Cup Race Day at the Tweed River Jockey Club at Murwillumbah : The girls from Fashion on the field. Scott Powick

THE horses were in fine form and so were the ladies competing in fashions of the field as thousands flocked to the track at the Tweed River Jockey Club on Melbourne Cup day.

Under hot and hazy skies, with temperatures soaring to the mid 30s, racegoers revelled in the picnic atmosphere watching local races and also betting on TAB screened events.

But it was the ladies who stole the show, as the competition really heated up with many competitors strutting their stuff on the green.

This year's haute couture winner upped the ante from her 2017 runner-up status to be first passed the post and win the fashions on the field competition.

"I love the fashion at the races and I came runner-up last year (at Murwillumbah) and I wanted to spice it up this year,” fashion on the fields 2018 winner Jazz Lathouras said.

"I scrolled on Instagram for inspiration and thought what I found was found was a winning outfit.”

Just like the rest of the country, the Murwillumbah crowds cheered on their favourite horses as Cross Counter crossed the finishing line at Flemington.