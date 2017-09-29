Murwillumbah Show rings in a new era

THE Tweed River Agricultural Society board hopes to breath new life into the 117th Murwillumbah Show by introducing an entry fee.

Show-goers have forked out a gold-coin donation to enter in the past, but in a bidto combat ongoing financial problems, which includes two successive years of financial losses, the board will this year bring in an official fee.

Newly appointed show society secretary Peita Gardiman said she understood people might not be happy with the new entrance fee, but hoped the community would support the much-loved show.

"It's a really tough choice for the society to make but without that choice it wouldn't continue into the future,” she said.

"It's very expensive to put on. There will be new entertainment to justify that entry.

I really think that it's something that should be supported by the whole Tweed Shire.”

After the future of the annual Tweed Valley Banana Festival was put into question earlier this year before Apex Murwillumbah took ownership, Ms Gardiman said the Murwillumbah Show board had a clear plan.

"The first step is putting in the gate fee and boosting the entertainment,” she said.

"We're looking at getting an external consultant.

"If we can get money in the bank then we can get something bigger and better for next year.

"The direction in the future is to really incorporate the whole district's agriculture and food.”

This year's show will be held on Friday, November 3, and Saturday, November 4.

A one-day adult pass will cost $10, or $15 for two days. Visit www.murwillumbahshow.com.au.